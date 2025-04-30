Americas > White House fires US scientists preparing National Climate Assessment

Published 01:03 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:03 on April 30, 2025  / /  Americas, US

US President Donald Trump's administration notified hundreds of scientists working on a report published every four years that they had been disbanded Monday, saying their analysis of climate change impacts is being reevaluated.
