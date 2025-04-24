Verra rejects registration of controversial REDD project in Brazil

Published 18:16 on April 24, 2025 / Last updated at 18:16 on April 24, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra has denied the registration of a REDD avoided deforestation project in Brazil, citing errors by the verification body, even though the project has been subject to disputes about territorial claims as well as on the ownership of future credits.