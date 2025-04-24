EMEA > Stronger regulation needed to keep BioCCS in check, think tank says

Stronger regulation needed to keep BioCCS in check, think tank says

Published 09:03 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:03 on April 24, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Tighter regulation of biomass use will be needed in Europe if the EU starts incentivising bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BioCCS) on a large scale to meet its net zero emissions target, according to a Danish think tank.
