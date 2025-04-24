Asia Pacific > Japanese policy leaves existing electric steel out to dry -report

Japanese policy leaves existing electric steel out to dry -report

Published 08:02 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:02 on April 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan’s work decarbonising its industry and driving the uptake of renewable energy and cleaner manufacturing is blighted by its lack of support for those already at the cleaner end of the bell curve, a think tank said this week.
Japan’s work decarbonising its industry and driving the uptake of renewable energy and cleaner manufacturing is blighted by its lack of support for those already at the cleaner end of the bell curve, a think tank said this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.