EU climate targets unattainable without biomass, study finds

Published 18:12 on April 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:12 on April 22, 2025  / /  EMEA

Transitioning to a net zero or negative energy system can be 14-20% more expensive without biomass for energy production, and may simply be unattainable if Europe aims to achieve negative emissions in the long run, according to Swedish and German researchers.
