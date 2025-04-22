EMEA > CDR portfolio manager to open large-scale call for proposals in May

CDR portfolio manager to open large-scale call for proposals in May

Published 16:13 on April 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:13 on April 22, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A carbon removal portfolio manager and marketplace will open a new request for proposals (RFP) to acquire large-scale volumes of credits next month on behalf of its corporate clients.
A carbon removal portfolio manager and marketplace will open a new request for proposals (RFP) to acquire large-scale volumes of credits next month on behalf of its corporate clients.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.