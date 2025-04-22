BRIEFING: UK must be strategic to deliver best hydrogen economy, say experts
Published 20:21 on April 22, 2025 / Last updated at 20:21 on April 22, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA
Low-carbon hydrogen should be directed towards hard-to-abate industries like steel, glass, and chemicals production, as well as heavy-duty vehicles and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but avoided in any sector that can be electrified such as personal transport and most home heating, said experts on a webinar about next steps for the UK’s hydrogen industry.
