US agtech firm approaches 1 mln credits issued in fourth carbon crop

Published 21:36 on April 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:30 on April 17, 2025

A US-based agtech firm has completed its fourth carbon crop, which more than doubles its post-buffer pool offset supply and brings its total volume of carbon credits issued to nearly 1 million, the company said Wednesday.
A US-based agtech firm has completed its fourth carbon crop, which more than doubles its post-buffer pool offset supply and brings its total volume of carbon credits issued to nearly 1 million, the company said Wednesday.


