North American Clean Fuels Markets: California, Washington advance efforts to tighten standards
Published 02:17 on April 17, 2025 / Last updated at 02:17 on April 17, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Iulia Gheorghiu and Chris Ward / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Recent developments in California and Washington to increase the stringency of their respective clean fuels programmes supported credit values heading into April, but this uptick in prices was hindered by US President Donald Trump's latest actions that seek to attack state-level climate policies.
