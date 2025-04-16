Asia Pacific > Australian miner signs electric kit deal to cut carbon emissions

Australian miner signs electric kit deal to cut carbon emissions

Published 04:16 on April 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:48 on April 16, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian metals miner has signed a multimillion dollar deal for delivery of another tranche of electric kit as it works to decarbonise diesel-heavy operations in the middle of the desert.
An Australian metals miner has signed a multimillion dollar deal for delivery of another tranche of electric kit as it works to decarbonise diesel-heavy operations in the middle of the desert.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.