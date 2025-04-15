EMEA > Poland’s PGE posts 18% annual drop in hard coal generation, 3% rise in lignite in 2024

Poland’s PGE posts 18% annual drop in hard coal generation, 3% rise in lignite in 2024

Published 15:05 on April 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:05 on April 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Polish power producer PGE, one of the largest emitters in the EU ETS, posted an 18% annual drop in hard coal generation and a 3% rise in lignite in 2024, in preliminary full-year figures published on Tuesday.
