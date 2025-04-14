Africa > Report shows Kenya significantly expands clean cooking access, on track to achieve its electricity targets by 2030

Report shows Kenya significantly expands clean cooking access, on track to achieve its electricity targets by 2030

Published 17:00 on April 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:01 on April 14, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA

Kenya has shown significant improvement in expanding access to clean cooking solutions and electricity due to its robust policies and infrastructure investments, according to a report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday.
Kenya has shown significant improvement in expanding access to clean cooking solutions and electricity due to its robust policies and infrastructure investments, according to a report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.