Illinois lawmakers move to ban CO2 storage in primary sources of drinking water

Published 01:06 on April 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:06 on April 12, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Illinois Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would ban carbon sequestration in primary sources of drinking water, prompted by a CO2 pipeline leak in the state last year.
