UPDATE – US compliance carbon markets collapse as White House plans action against state ETS schemes, reignites “clean coal”
Published 21:01 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 23:03 on April 8, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Joan Pinto / Americas, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) plummeted almost 25% and 13% in after-hours trade as US President Donald Trump's latest executive orders (EO) signed on Tuesday directed the Attorney General (AG) to take action against state climate policies along with plans to reignite the domestic coal industry.
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) plummeted almost 25% and 13% in after-hours trade as US President Donald Trump's latest executive orders (EO) signed on Tuesday directed the Attorney General (AG) to take action against state climate policies along with plans to reignite the domestic coal industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.