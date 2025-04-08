Americas > UPDATE – US compliance carbon markets collapse as White House plans action against state ETS schemes, reignites “clean coal”

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) plummeted almost 25% and 13% in after-hours trade as US President Donald Trump's latest executive orders (EO) signed on Tuesday directed the Attorney General (AG) to take action against state climate policies along with plans to reignite the domestic coal industry.
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) plummeted almost 25% and 13% in after-hours trade as US President Donald Trump's latest executive orders (EO) signed on Tuesday directed the Attorney General (AG) to take action against state climate policies along with plans to reignite the domestic coal industry.


