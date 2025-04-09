Republican senators reintroduce legislation to establish US carbon border tariff
Published 00:59 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:59 on April 9, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, US
A pair of Republican senators have introduced updated legislation establishing a US carbon border tariff fee on imports from countries with perceived dirtier production practices, targeting China in particular.
A pair of Republican senators have introduced updated legislation establishing a US carbon border tariff fee on imports from countries with perceived dirtier production practices, targeting China in particular.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.