Brazilian development bank, oil giant launch carbon credit initiative to support Amazon restoration

Published 19:32 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:32 on March 31, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil's national development bank and a state-owned oil giant launched an initiative Monday to support forest restoration in the Amazon via carbon credits, aiming to capture approximately 15 million tonnes of CO2.
