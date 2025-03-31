Asia Pacific > Cleaner iron making could cut billions of tonnes of carbon in Asia, researchers say

Cleaner iron making could cut billions of tonnes of carbon in Asia, researchers say

Published 14:02 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:02 on March 31, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Japan, Other APAC

Switching from metallurgical coal-fired steel furnaces to using hot briquetted iron (HBI) made from green hydrogen could make huge cuts in steel sector emissions in Asia, but in order for nations to meet climate commitments they must halt the build of any new blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF), researchers have said.
