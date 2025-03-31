CBAM threatens $397/t penalty on Indian steel exports by 2034, says think-tank
Published 09:37 on March 31, 2025 / Last updated at 09:37 on March 31, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC
India's steel industry faces potential carbon levies of up to $397 per tonne by 2034 as the EU prepares to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) next year, threatening the competitiveness of the world's second-largest steel producer in its key export market, according to a think-tank.
