Asia Pacific > CBAM threatens $397/t penalty on Indian steel exports by 2034, says think-tank

CBAM threatens $397/t penalty on Indian steel exports by 2034, says think-tank

Published 09:37 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:37 on March 31, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC

India's steel industry faces potential carbon levies of up to $397 per tonne by 2034 as the EU prepares to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) next year, threatening the competitiveness of the world's second-largest steel producer in its key export market, according to a think-tank.
India's steel industry faces potential carbon levies of up to $397 per tonne by 2034 as the EU prepares to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) next year, threatening the competitiveness of the world's second-largest steel producer in its key export market, according to a think-tank.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.