EMEA > ERW could triple carbon removal potential when applied to forests -report

ERW could triple carbon removal potential when applied to forests -report

Published 12:18 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:18 on March 28, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Applying basalt dust to forests can triple the carbon sequestration potential of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) compared to its use on croplands alone, according to a study released Friday.
Applying basalt dust to forests can triple the carbon sequestration potential of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) compared to its use on croplands alone, according to a study released Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.