Asia Pacific > Australian Labor commits A$24.5 mln to cut cement emissions as election campaign kicks off

Australian Labor commits A$24.5 mln to cut cement emissions as election campaign kicks off

Published 01:10 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:10 on March 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Labor government has announced A$24.5 million ($15 mln) to go towards cutting a cement maker's emissions, as the federal election campaign officially begins.
Australia’s Labor government has announced A$24.5 million ($15 mln) to go towards cutting a cement maker's emissions, as the federal election campaign officially begins.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.