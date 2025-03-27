Americas > US SEC votes to end defence of climate disclosure rules in circuit courts

US SEC votes to end defence of climate disclosure rules in circuit courts

Published 23:24 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:24 on March 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Thursday that it had voted to withdraw defending its rules in court that required companies to disclose climate-related risks and GHG emissions.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Thursday that it had voted to withdraw defending its rules in court that required companies to disclose climate-related risks and GHG emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.