NACW25: Mexican state battling injunctions to keep CO2 tax
Published 22:03 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 22:03 on March 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Allison Gacad / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Voluntary
A Mexican state whose carbon tax is finally up and running after initially being repealed nearly two years ago is once again in hot water for it, according to a senior official speaking Thursday at the North American Carbon World (NACW) conference in Los Angeles.
A Mexican state whose carbon tax is finally up and running after initially being repealed nearly two years ago is once again in hot water for it, according to a senior official speaking Thursday at the North American Carbon World (NACW) conference in Los Angeles.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.