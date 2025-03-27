Americas > California lawmaker amends senate bill that originally called for ETS extension, reform

California lawmaker amends senate bill that originally called for ETS extension, reform

Published 19:37 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:37 on March 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The sponsor of a California senate bill that was initially introduced to reform and reauthorise the cap-and-trade programme on Wednesday amended its text to instead indefinitely extend the state’s non-partisan agency’s GHG reporting mandates.
The sponsor of a California senate bill that was initially introduced to reform and reauthorise the cap-and-trade programme on Wednesday amended its text to instead indefinitely extend the state’s non-partisan agency’s GHG reporting mandates.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.