California lawmaker amends senate bill that originally called for ETS extension, reform
Published 19:37 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 19:37 on March 27, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The sponsor of a California senate bill that was initially introduced to reform and reauthorise the cap-and-trade programme on Wednesday amended its text to instead indefinitely extend the state’s non-partisan agency’s GHG reporting mandates.
