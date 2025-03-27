Carbon Taxes > Bahrain passes carbon tax bill

Bahrain passes carbon tax bill

Published 16:43 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:43 on March 27, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Middle East

Both chambers of Bahrain’s legislature this week voted on and approved a bill that includes the creation of a carbon tax, leaving final ratification and promulgation up to the king.
