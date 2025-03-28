WCI Markets: CCAs drop during NACW as ARB fails to inspire; WCAs drive towards APCR trigger

Published 01:47 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 01:47 on March 28, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dipped during the North American Carbon Week (NACW) conference after an early-week bump as state regulator ARB largely avoided any statements to provide greater programme clarity, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) gained over 7% as they were pulled towards the Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) trigger price, traders said.