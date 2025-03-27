EMEA > Norway’s flagship CCS project reaches second phase with increased storage capacity

Norway’s flagship CCS project reaches second phase with increased storage capacity

Published 15:08 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:08 on March 27, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Norway's flagship carbon capture and storage project, Northern Lights, has reached its second phase, with the announcement of higher storage capacity and a commercial agreement with a Swedish utility to transport and store the CO2.
