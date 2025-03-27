Norway’s flagship CCS project reaches second phase with increased storage capacity
Published 15:08 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:08 on March 27, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
Norway's flagship carbon capture and storage project, Northern Lights, has reached its second phase, with the announcement of higher storage capacity and a commercial agreement with a Swedish utility to transport and store the CO2.
Norway's flagship carbon capture and storage project, Northern Lights, has reached its second phase, with the announcement of higher storage capacity and a commercial agreement with a Swedish utility to transport and store the CO2.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.