Carbon Taxes > France, Italy, Slovakia call for further simplification of CBAM amid export fears

France, Italy, Slovakia call for further simplification of CBAM amid export fears

Published 14:40 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:40 on March 27, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

France, Italy, and Slovakia have urged the European Commission to reassess the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) before its full implementation in 2026, warning that the current framework risks weakening the competitiveness of EU industrial exports.
France, Italy, and Slovakia have urged the European Commission to reassess the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) before its full implementation in 2026, warning that the current framework risks weakening the competitiveness of EU industrial exports.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.