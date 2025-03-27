France puts ETS price corridor on EU agenda, questions funding model for Industrial Decarbonisation Bank
Published 13:16 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 13:42 on March 27, 2025 / Frédéric Simon and Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Paris on Thursday added a last-minute item to the agenda of a meeting of the EU27 environment ministers in Brussels, urging the introduction of “a price corridor” to stabilise prices across EU carbon markets, and questioning ETS funding for the bloc’s future Industrial Decarbonisation Bank.
