Ocean’s natural sequestration process removes $1 trillion worth of carbon every year -study

Published 13:22 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:22 on March 27, 2025

The biological carbon pump — the natural process of marine organisms and fish drawing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it in the ocean — has the potential to remove roughly $1 trillion per year worth of carbon, according to a study published on Thursday.
The biological carbon pump — the natural process of marine organisms and fish drawing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it in the ocean — has the potential to remove roughly $1 trillion per year worth of carbon, according to a study published on Thursday.


