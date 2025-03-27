Ocean’s natural sequestration process removes $1 trillion worth of carbon every year -study
Published 13:22 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 13:22 on March 27, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The biological carbon pump — the natural process of marine organisms and fish drawing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it in the ocean — has the potential to remove roughly $1 trillion per year worth of carbon, according to a study published on Thursday.
