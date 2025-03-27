Asia Pacific > Companies under-reporting methane leaks will count the cost -report

Companies under-reporting methane leaks will count the cost -report

Published 13:01 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:20 on March 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s largest hydrocarbon producers could be squeezed by higher carbon credit prices if they do not undertake methane abatement measures now to address leaks at their coal and gas plants and long-range gas pipelines, a think tank warned Friday.
