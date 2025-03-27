EU power producers post heavy drops in ETS-covered fossil burn in 2024
Published 10:46 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 10:46 on March 27, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
A Greek utility reported a significant drop in its lignite-fired electricity generation last year, in financial results published late on Wednesday, while a large German producer urged Berlin to provide greater clarity on gas-fired power infrastructure, also posting a strong fall in fossil fuel use.
A Greek utility reported a significant drop in its lignite-fired electricity generation last year, in financial results published late on Wednesday, while a large German producer urged Berlin to provide greater clarity on gas-fired power infrastructure, also posting a strong fall in fossil fuel use.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.