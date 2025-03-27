WWF issues tender for blue carbon credit research in east Indonesia
Published 08:13 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 08:13 on March 27, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Indonesia this week launched an open tender for a feasibility study on carbon credit projects in the eastern coastal regions of Berau and Alor, focusing on potential revenue from conservation efforts and carbon sequestration capacity.
