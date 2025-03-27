Thai bourse to open markets for carbon credit tokens
Published 06:42 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 06:42 on March 27, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week approved guidelines to permit digital asset exchanges, brokers, and traders to provide tokenised versions of carbon credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs), and emissions allowances.
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week approved guidelines to permit digital asset exchanges, brokers, and traders to provide tokenised versions of carbon credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs), and emissions allowances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.