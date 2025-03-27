Asia Pacific > Australian coal mine extension knocked back by court for failing to show proof it will cut emissions

Australian coal mine extension knocked back by court for failing to show proof it will cut emissions

Published 06:16 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:16 on March 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

A Queensland court has recommended against the expansion of an existing thermal coal mine based on the lack of the evidence by its operators that they plan to actively mitigate emissions.
A Queensland court has recommended against the expansion of an existing thermal coal mine based on the lack of the evidence by its operators that they plan to actively mitigate emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.