NACW25: California’s low-carbon policymakers keep their heads down

Published 01:22 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:22 on March 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

There is a time and place for protests and pickets, but the California regulator is currently keeping its head down and getting on with the job, said one of its officers at a conference on Wednesday.
