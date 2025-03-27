Americas > NACW25: RGGI states intend completing programme review in 2025

Published 00:02 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:02 on March 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

States participating in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic power sector cap-and-trade scheme RGGI intend to complete the ongoing Third Program Review by the end of 2025, North American Carbon World participants heard Wednesday.
