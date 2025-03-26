Americas > NACW25: Mexican forest carbon credit supply bottlenecked by market infrastructure

NACW25: Mexican forest carbon credit supply bottlenecked by market infrastructure

Published 23:52 on March 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:52 on March 26, 2025  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary

The burgeoning supply of Mexican forest carbon credits hasn’t been able to keep up with demand, voluntary carbon market players told conference attendees, as they pointed to challenges with verification and existing methodologies.
The burgeoning supply of Mexican forest carbon credits hasn’t been able to keep up with demand, voluntary carbon market players told conference attendees, as they pointed to challenges with verification and existing methodologies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.