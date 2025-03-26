EU confirms plan to cast CO2 removal certification methodologies into law this year, despite heated debate on biomass
Published 20:37 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 20:37 on March 26, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The European Commission on Wednesday confirmed its intention to put forward draft legislation this year to certify permanent carbon removals from direct air capture with carbon storage (DACCS), bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and biochar.
