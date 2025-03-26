INTERVIEW: Galicia to pass carbon market bill by mid-April
Published 16:42 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 16:42 on March 26, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The autonomous region of Galicia in Spain will soon pass carbon markets legislation that aims to draw investment into local communities while encouraging finance flows from within and outside the region, a top environment official told Carbon Pulse.
The autonomous region of Galicia in Spain will soon pass carbon markets legislation that aims to draw investment into local communities while encouraging finance flows from within and outside the region, a top environment official told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.