ARB offset issuances slow down in latest two-week cycle with no new DEBs-tagged units
Published 23:23 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 23:23 on March 26, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US
The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by the California ARB over the last two weeks dropped precipitously compared to the previous timeframe, as no newly-distributed units were marked with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), data published by the state regulator on Wednesday showed.
The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by the California ARB over the last two weeks dropped precipitously compared to the previous timeframe, as no newly-distributed units were marked with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), data published by the state regulator on Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.