ARB offset issuances slow down in latest two-week cycle with no new DEBs-tagged units

Published 23:23 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 23:23 on March 26, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by the California ARB over the last two weeks dropped precipitously compared to the previous timeframe, as no newly-distributed units were marked with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), data published by the state regulator on Wednesday showed.