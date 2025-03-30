EMEA > First-of-a-kind agreement expected to lower public opposition to renewables in Europe

First-of-a-kind agreement expected to lower public opposition to renewables in Europe

Published 23:01 on March 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:42 on March 28, 2025  / /  EMEA

Civil society and industry groups sealed a pact on Monday to minimise local opposition to new wind, solar, and electricity grid projects, in the hope of accelerating the deployment of renewables across Europe. 
Civil society and industry groups sealed a pact on Monday to minimise local opposition to new wind, solar, and electricity grid projects, in the hope of accelerating the deployment of renewables across Europe. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.