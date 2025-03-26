Shell cuts carbon credit use in 2024 amid lower fuel sales, rising renewables
Published 13:27 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 13:27 on March 26, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Shell reduced the volume of carbon credits it retired in 2024, as a drop in transport fuel sales and increased renewable electricity transactions helped the company progress toward its net zero targets, the energy major said in its annual report.
