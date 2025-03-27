Americas > ANALYSIS: Colombian CO2 tax offsetting bounces back as retirements surge

ANALYSIS: Colombian CO2 tax offsetting bounces back as retirements surge

Published 14:03 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:03 on March 27, 2025  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Market experts are putting out various explanations for the surge in voluntary carbon credit retirements against the Colombian CO2 tax in 2024, including theories linked to the controversial introduction of a cap in 2022 on taxed emissions that can be offset with domestic credits.
Market experts are putting out various explanations for the surge in voluntary carbon credit retirements against the Colombian CO2 tax in 2024, including theories linked to the controversial introduction of a cap in 2022 on taxed emissions that can be offset with domestic credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.