Australian coal production way up, but mine emissions flat -report
Published 13:01 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:06 on March 26, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australian coal mine methane emissions have barely budged in decades despite a vast ramp up in coal production but the devil is in the details, which show this may not indicate an absolute drop in emissions intensity, a think tank warned Thursday.
