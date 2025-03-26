Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:13 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:13 on March 26, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices clung to a key price level for much of Wednesday morning before reaching midday little changed as trading in the March options contract entered the finals hours before expiry, shrugging off data showing that investment funds had increased their bullish positioning for the first time in six weeks.
