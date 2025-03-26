Dubai business group partners with Indian firm to drive global industrial decarbonisation
Published 08:08 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 08:08 on March 26, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Other APAC, Voluntary
A clean technology business group based in the UAE has partnered with an Indian renewable energy company to integrate carbon markets, power transmission, and sustainable energy solutions into the clean economy in Africa and across global markets.
