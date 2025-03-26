MOL secures ocean carbon removal credits from US startup
Published 07:58 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 07:58 on March 26, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan, US
Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has secured carbon removal credits from a California-based startup developing direct ocean capture (DOC) technology, a move to support its 2050 net zero target and diversify its project portfolio.
