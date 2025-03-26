Americas > MOL secures ocean carbon removal credits from US startup

MOL secures ocean carbon removal credits from US startup

Published 07:58 on March 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:58 on March 26, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan, US

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has secured carbon removal credits from a California-based startup developing direct ocean capture (DOC) technology, a move to support its 2050 net zero target and diversify its project portfolio.
