Asia Pacific > Proposed bill to ban climate tort claims in NZ slammed

Proposed bill to ban climate tort claims in NZ slammed

Published 03:37 on March 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:37 on March 26, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

A draft bill to prohibit civil claims arising from or related to climate change issues in New Zealand has been criticised by climate groups.
A draft bill to prohibit civil claims arising from or related to climate change issues in New Zealand has been criticised by climate groups.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.