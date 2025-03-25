Biodiversity > Report flags massive impact of EU’s pulp industry on wood use for bioenergy

Report flags massive impact of EU’s pulp industry on wood use for bioenergy

Published 13:23 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:23 on March 25, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The pulp industry may be responsible for burning up to 45 million cubic metres of wood sourced from forests and plantations across the EU each year, a report has said.
The pulp industry may be responsible for burning up to 45 million cubic metres of wood sourced from forests and plantations across the EU each year, a report has said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.