Asia Pacific > Laos must drop biomass, reduce reliance on hydropower to meet net zero -report

Laos must drop biomass, reduce reliance on hydropower to meet net zero -report

Published 09:56 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:56 on March 25, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Landlocked Laos will need to modify its energy system and rely less on hydropower if it is to decarbonise, meet its net zero target of 2050, and its nationally determined contribution (NDC), a regional grouping has warned.
Landlocked Laos will need to modify its energy system and rely less on hydropower if it is to decarbonise, meet its net zero target of 2050, and its nationally determined contribution (NDC), a regional grouping has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.